Honda Elevate petrol manual real-world mileage revealed

Launched in India on 4 September

Available with only a single petrol engine option

Buying a Honda Elevate? Well, we have answered one of India’s most important questions when it comes to purchasing the Japanese automaker’s latest SUV- How much is the mileage? And in this case for the petrol manual variant whose prices are in the range of Rs 11.04 lakh to Rs 14.94 lakh.

Honda Elevate ARAI claimed mileage

Honda claims an ARAI mileage of 15.31kmpl which when combined with a fuel tank of 40-litres gives you a claimed range of 612km. This is on par with segment expectations but does not rank very high among its rivals. We have compared the Honda Elevate’s claimed figures against all its major rivals in a separate and detailed story linked at the bottom of this page.

Honda Elevate real-world city mileage

In our city mileage test with the Elevate petrol MT, we got 11.36kmpl. In comparison, its sedan sibling, the City petrol MT, returned a mileage of 14.1kmpl.

Honda Elevate real-world highway mileage

In our highway mileage test with the Elevate, we got 18.50 kmpl. In comparison, the City petrol MT returned a highway mileage of 18.24kmpl.

Honda Elevate specifications revealed

The Honda Elevate is powered by the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine powering the City sedan. This engine in both cars produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. While the sedan weighs 1140kgs, the Elevate is 100kgs higher at 1240kgs.

