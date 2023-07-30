CarWale
    Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta: mileage compared

    Desirazu Venkat

    Honda Elevate engine specifications and claimed mileage 

    The Honda Elevate will be offered with the automaker’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine producing 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. There will be no hybrid version and instead will bring an electric version of the Elevate SUV directly in 2026.The Elevate MT petrol has a claimed mileage of 15.31kmpl while the CVT-enabled version has a claimed mileage of 16.92kmpl. 

    Petrol MT15.31kmpl
    Petrol AT16.92kmpl

    Kia Seltos

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This is the biggest and newest rival for the Honda Elevate and is being offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. The NA petrol MT returns 17kmpl while CVT enabled version has a mileage of 17.7kmpl. Moving on to the GDi turbo petrol we get 17.7kmpl for the iMT and 17.9kml for the DCT. The diesel gets 20.7kmpl for the six-speed MT and 19.1kmpl for the six-speed automatic. 

    Petrol MT17kmpl
    Petrol AT17.7kmpl
    Turbo petrol AT17.7kmpl
    Turbo petrol AT17.9kmpl
    Diesel MT20.7kmpl
    Diesel AT19.1kmpl

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Where the Seltos offers a diesel, The Maruti Grand Vitara and its Toyota sibling (the next car in the list) both have 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid, 1.5-litre strong hybrid and 1.5-litre CNG options. The petrol MT FWD returns 21.11kmpl, the AWD version gives 19.38kmpl and FWD six-speed AT gives 20.58kmpl. The strong hybrid is AT only and has a mileage of 27.9kmpl while CNG is 26.6km/kg 

    Mild hybrid Petrol MT21.11kmpl
    Mild Hybrid Petrol MT AWD19.38kmpl
    Mild Hybrid Petrol AT20.58kmpl
    Strong Hybrid Petrol AT27.90kmpl
    Mild Hybrid petrol CNG MT26.6km/kg

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder like its Maruti sibling uses the same set of 1.5-litre engines. Its petrol MT set gives 21.12kmpl MT, 19.39 MT AWD and 20.58kmpl for the six-speed AT. The strong hybrid does 27.9kmpl while the CNG gives 26.6km/kg. 

    Mild hybrid Petrol MT21.12kmpl
    Mild Hybrid Petrol MT AWD19.39kmpl
    Mild Hybrid Petrol AT20.58kmpl
    Strong Hybrid Petrol AT27.90kmpl
    Mild Hybrid petrol CNG MT26.6km/kg

    Skoda Kushaq

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The first product from the India 2.0 plan, the Kushaq was launched in 2021 and has been a steady success for Skoda. It can be had with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol that mated to a six-speed manual produces 19.76kmpl while the six-speed AT does 18.09kmpl. Its more powerful 1.5-litre petrol can be had with a six-speed manual that returns 18.60 while a seven-speed DCT returns 18.86kmpl. 

    Petrol MT 1.019.76kmpl
    Petrol AT 1.018.09kmpl
    Petrol MT 1.518.60kmpl
    Petrol AT 1.518.86kmpl

    Volkswagen Taigun

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Arriving a few months after the Skoda Kushaq, this car too is offered with a 1.0-litre mill mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT that have a mileage of 19.87kmpl and 18.15kmpl. Its 1.5-litre engine in the six-speed manual guise returns 18.61 for the MT and 19.01 for the seven-speed DCT.   

    Petrol MT 1.019.87kmpl
    Petrol AT 1.018.15kmpl
    Petrol MT 1.518.61kmpl
    Petrol AT 1.519.01kmpl

    Hyundai Creta

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Creta is due for an update in 2024 and will get the same engine set that’s been given to the Kia Seltos and plays a significant role as it is the bestselling product in the segment. The BS6 car that was launched in 2020 gave a mileage of 17kmpl for the 1.5-litre MT petrol and 17kmpl for the 1.5-litre CVT petrol. The diesel MT has a mileage of 21kmpl for the MT and 19kmpl for the AT. 

    Petrol MT17kmpl
    Petrol AT17kmpl
    Diesel MT21kmpl
    Diesel AT19kmpl

    Final observations

    On paper at least, both the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in their strong hybrid guise have the highest claimed mileage. This combined with the 45-litre tank gives them a claimed range of 1255km. The Elevate has a big challenge ahead of it in terms of its rivals as it is the only one without a second engine option. However, Honda is playing the long game and is expected to be on point with the timing of its BEV that will arrive in 2026.     

