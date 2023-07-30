Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta: mileage compared

Honda Elevate engine specifications and claimed mileage

The Honda Elevate will be offered with the automaker’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine producing 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. There will be no hybrid version and instead will bring an electric version of the Elevate SUV directly in 2026.The Elevate MT petrol has a claimed mileage of 15.31kmpl while the CVT-enabled version has a claimed mileage of 16.92kmpl.

Petrol MT 15.31kmpl Petrol AT 16.92kmpl

This is the biggest and newest rival for the Honda Elevate and is being offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel. The NA petrol MT returns 17kmpl while CVT enabled version has a mileage of 17.7kmpl. Moving on to the GDi turbo petrol we get 17.7kmpl for the iMT and 17.9kml for the DCT. The diesel gets 20.7kmpl for the six-speed MT and 19.1kmpl for the six-speed automatic.

Petrol MT 17kmpl Petrol AT 17.7kmpl Turbo petrol AT 17.7kmpl Turbo petrol AT 17.9kmpl Diesel MT 20.7kmpl Diesel AT 19.1kmpl

Where the Seltos offers a diesel, The Maruti Grand Vitara and its Toyota sibling (the next car in the list) both have 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid, 1.5-litre strong hybrid and 1.5-litre CNG options. The petrol MT FWD returns 21.11kmpl, the AWD version gives 19.38kmpl and FWD six-speed AT gives 20.58kmpl. The strong hybrid is AT only and has a mileage of 27.9kmpl while CNG is 26.6km/kg

Mild hybrid Petrol MT 21.11kmpl Mild Hybrid Petrol MT AWD 19.38kmpl Mild Hybrid Petrol AT 20.58kmpl Strong Hybrid Petrol AT 27.90kmpl Mild Hybrid petrol CNG MT 26.6km/kg

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder like its Maruti sibling uses the same set of 1.5-litre engines. Its petrol MT set gives 21.12kmpl MT, 19.39 MT AWD and 20.58kmpl for the six-speed AT. The strong hybrid does 27.9kmpl while the CNG gives 26.6km/kg.

Mild hybrid Petrol MT 21.12kmpl Mild Hybrid Petrol MT AWD 19.39kmpl Mild Hybrid Petrol AT 20.58kmpl Strong Hybrid Petrol AT 27.90kmpl Mild Hybrid petrol CNG MT 26.6km/kg

The first product from the India 2.0 plan, the Kushaq was launched in 2021 and has been a steady success for Skoda. It can be had with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol that mated to a six-speed manual produces 19.76kmpl while the six-speed AT does 18.09kmpl. Its more powerful 1.5-litre petrol can be had with a six-speed manual that returns 18.60 while a seven-speed DCT returns 18.86kmpl.

Petrol MT 1.0 19.76kmpl Petrol AT 1.0 18.09kmpl Petrol MT 1.5 18.60kmpl Petrol AT 1.5 18.86kmpl

Arriving a few months after the Skoda Kushaq, this car too is offered with a 1.0-litre mill mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT that have a mileage of 19.87kmpl and 18.15kmpl. Its 1.5-litre engine in the six-speed manual guise returns 18.61 for the MT and 19.01 for the seven-speed DCT.

Petrol MT 1.0 19.87kmpl Petrol AT 1.0 18.15kmpl Petrol MT 1.5 18.61kmpl Petrol AT 1.5 19.01kmpl

The Creta is due for an update in 2024 and will get the same engine set that’s been given to the Kia Seltos and plays a significant role as it is the bestselling product in the segment. The BS6 car that was launched in 2020 gave a mileage of 17kmpl for the 1.5-litre MT petrol and 17kmpl for the 1.5-litre CVT petrol. The diesel MT has a mileage of 21kmpl for the MT and 19kmpl for the AT.

Petrol MT 17kmpl Petrol AT 17kmpl Diesel MT 21kmpl Diesel AT 19kmpl

Final observations

On paper at least, both the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in their strong hybrid guise have the highest claimed mileage. This combined with the 45-litre tank gives them a claimed range of 1255km. The Elevate has a big challenge ahead of it in terms of its rivals as it is the only one without a second engine option. However, Honda is playing the long game and is expected to be on point with the timing of its BEV that will arrive in 2026.