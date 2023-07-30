Top 5 upcoming launches in August 2023

August is an important month for many car manufacturers, as we are expecting multiple launches from carmakers like Tata, Citroen, Mercedes, Audi, and Volvo in the coming month. CNG-powered SUV, seven-seater mid-size SUVs, electric SUVs, and luxury SUVs from respective manufacturers will make their mark in the market next month. In this article, we have listed down the top 5 launches in August 2023.

Tata Punch CNG

The Tata Punch CNG was first showcased alongside the Altroz CNG at the Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker launched the Altroz CNG recently and we expect the Punch to arrive in the market next month. Sharing the twin-cylinder tech with Altroz, the Punch CNG will be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA petrol motor producing 86bhp and 113Nm of torque in the standard mode. Meanwhile, in the CNG mode with a five-speed manual gearbox, it will churn out 77bhp and 97Nm of torque. As for its prices, we expect the CNG versions of the Punch to cost Rs. 50,000 – 70,000 more than the equivalent petrol variant.

Mercedes-Benz India confirmed the launch date of its upcoming SUV, the GLC in the country. The second-gen GLC made its global debut last year and will be launched in India on 9 August, 2023. The model will be available in two trim levels with petrol and diesel powertrains bundled with the brand’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system as standard. The bookings of the luxury SUV are currently open for a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

Audi, another luxury car maker will launch its new electric duo, the Q8 e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India on 18 August, 2023. The Q8 e-tron range will be available in two trims with 95kWh and 114kWh battery packs, respectively. The battery units will come mated to two electric motors producing a combined output of 408bhp and 664Nm of peak torque. With this power, the electric SUV will be able to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.6 seconds. As for the driving range, the larger battery pack will deliver a range of up to 600km on a full charge. We have driven the Audi Q8 e-tron and the review is live on our website.

Citroen showcased its new product, the C3 Aircross in India in April this year. Based on the C3 hatchback, the C3 Aircross is a three-row, seven-seater SUV built to rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others in the mid-size SUV segment. It will come equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. This motor will generate 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. We will be driving the C3 Aircross soon and our first-drive review will be up on the website in the first week of August.

Volvo Cars India unveiled the new C40 Recharge in the country on 14 June, 2023. The C40 Recharge is based on the XC40 Recharge and will come to India via the CKD route. The model will be offered in a single top-spec variant with a 78kWh battery pack. With the twin motor setup, the SUV has a maximum power output of 405bhp and 660Nm of peak torque. The brand claims the driving range of the C40 Recharge is 530km on a full charge. As for its charging speed, the battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes using a 150kW DC fast charger.