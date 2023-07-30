Tata Motors opens new vehicle scrapping facility in Bhubaneswar

- The new facility can scrap 10,000 vehicles annually

- Second such facility after the launch in Jaipur

Tata Motors' new scrapping facility

Tata Motors inaugurated its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, this facility has the capacity to disassemble 10,000 end-of-life vehicles each year.

Tata's current scrappage facilities

The facility is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Empreo Premium to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. This launch follows the success of the first facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The vehicle scrappage policy was introduced in 2021, and you can read all the details on our website.

Scrapping facility features and highlights

According to Tata Motors, the facility is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices. It boasts of a fully digital operation and dedicated stations for the dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet its specific requirements. By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components.