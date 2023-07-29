Should you buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios or the Exter?

Looking at the competitive SUV segment in the country, the South Korean car marque, Hyundai, launched the entry-level SUV, the Exter, in India. The five-seater SUV sits between the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue in the Hyundai family and competes against the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kwid. In this article, we won’t compare the Exter with its rivals, instead, we will put the Hyundai siblings, the Grand i10 Nios and the Exter, together and find out whether it is worth spending Rs. 26,500 extra over the Grand i10 Nios for the Exter.

Features

When it comes to tech and features, the Grand i10 Nios comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a small MID screen, a wireless charging pad, blue-coloured footwell lights, cruise control, and a type-C fast charging port.

In comparison, apart from the above-mentioned features, the Exter gets a voice-enabled sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, a digital instrument cluster with 12 languages support, an on-board navigation system, ambient sound of nature, and paddle shifters.

Parameters Exter Grand i10 Nios Length 3815mm 3815mm Width 1710mm 1680mm Height 1631mm 1520mm Wheelbase 2450mm 2450mm Ground clearance 185mm 165mm Boot space 391L 260L

As we can see, being an SUV, the Exter wins the game in terms of width, height, and ground clearance. So, the Exter offers a strong road presence than its hatchback sibling and also allows you to stack up more luggage for your weekend trips.

Exter and Grand i10 Nios engine, powertrain, and mileage

Specs Exter Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre Kappa petrol / CNG 1.2-litre Kappa petrol / CNG Power 82bhp 82bhp Torque 114Nm 114Nm Gearbox 5 MT / AMT 5 MT / AMT Fuel tank capacity 37L 37L Claimed mileage 19.4kmpl MT / 19.2kmpl AMT/ 27.1km/kg 20.70kmpl MT / 20.70kmpl AMT / 28.10km/kg Claimed range 710km MT / 717km AMT / 1626km petrol-CNG 765km MT / 765km AMT / 1686km petrol-CNG

Both the Hyundai offerings come equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine. The petrol mill generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, and the CNG engine, on the other hand, is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. While both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the pure gasoline mill can also be had with an AMT unit. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Exter is claimed to return 19.4kmpl in manual, 19.2kmpl in AMT, and 27.1km/kg with the CNG version. The hatchback sibling, on the other hand, returns a fuel efficiency of 20.70kmpl and 28.10km/kg in petrol and CNG guise, respectively.

Prices compared

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Exter and the Grand i10 Nios

Variants Grand i10 Nios Exter Variants Era MT Rs. 5,73,400 Rs. 5,99,900 EX MT Magna MT Rs. 6,62,900 Rs. 6,24,900 EX(O) MT Sportz Executive MT Rs. 7,18,300 Rs. 7,26,990 S MT Sportz MT Rs. 7,21,800 Rs. 7,41,990 S(O) MT Magna AMT Rs. 7,27,600 Rs. 8,23,990 S CNG Magna CNG Rs. 7,57,900 Rs. 7,96,980 S AMT Sportz MT dual tone Rs. 7,46,300 Rs. 7,99,990 SX MT Sportz Executive AMT Rs. 7,75,100 Rs. 8,22,990 SX MT dual tone Sportz AMT Rs. 7,78,600 Rs. 8,96,990 SX CNG Sportz CNG Rs. 8,13,300 Rs. 8,63,990 SX(O) MT Asta MT Rs. 7,94,600 Rs. 8,67,990 SX AMT Asta AMT Rs. 8,51,400 Rs. 8,90,990 SX AMT dual-tone Rs. 9,31,990 SX(O) AMT Rs. 9,31,990 SX(O) Connect MT Rs. 9,41,990 SX(O) Connect MT dual tone Rs. 9,99,990 SX(O) Connect AMT Rs. 10,09,990 SX(O) Connect AMT dual tone

While the base variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Exter have a price difference of Rs. 26,500, the top-spec variant of the Exter, on the other hand, is dearer by up to Rs. 1,58,590.

Conclusion

The Exter tick marks all the boxes when it comes to dimensions, space, features, and pricing. The Grand i10 Nios is still a better option for those who purely want to stick to the hatchback body while having the fun of the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. But someone who is a technophile and is willing to pay those extra grand for all the top-notch features should definitely bring home the Exter.