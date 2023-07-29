CarWale
    Should you buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios or the Exter?

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    276 Views
    Should you buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios or the Exter?

    Looking at the competitive SUV segment in the country, the South Korean car marque, Hyundai, launched the entry-level SUV, the Exter, in India. The five-seater SUV sits between the Grand i10 Nios and the Venue in the Hyundai family and competes against the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kwid. In this article, we won’t compare the Exter with its rivals, instead, we will put the Hyundai siblings, the Grand i10 Nios and the Exter, together and find out whether it is worth spending Rs. 26,500 extra over the Grand i10 Nios for the Exter. 

    Features

    Dashboard

    When it comes to tech and features, the Grand i10 Nios comes equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a small MID screen, a wireless charging pad, blue-coloured footwell lights, cruise control, and a type-C fast charging port. 

    Dashboard

    In comparison, apart from the above-mentioned features, the Exter gets a voice-enabled sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, a digital instrument cluster with 12 languages support, an on-board navigation system, ambient sound of nature, and paddle shifters. 

    Hyundai Exter and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios dimensions compared

    ParametersExterGrand i10 Nios
    Length3815mm3815mm
    Width1710mm1680mm
    Height1631mm1520mm
    Wheelbase2450mm2450mm
    Ground clearance185mm165mm
    Boot space391L260L
    Left Side View

    As we can see, being an SUV, the Exter wins the game in terms of width, height, and ground clearance. So, the Exter offers a strong road presence than its hatchback sibling and also allows you to stack up more luggage for your weekend trips. 

    Right Side View

    Exter and Grand i10 Nios engine, powertrain, and mileage

    SpecsExterGrand i10 Nios
    Engine1.2-litre Kappa petrol / CNG1.2-litre Kappa petrol / CNG
    Power82bhp82bhp
    Torque114Nm114Nm
    Gearbox5 MT / AMT5 MT / AMT
    Fuel tank capacity37L37L
    Claimed mileage19.4kmpl MT / 19.2kmpl AMT/ 27.1km/kg20.70kmpl MT / 20.70kmpl AMT / 28.10km/kg
    Claimed range710km MT / 717km AMT / 1626km petrol-CNG

    765km MT / 765km AMT / 

    1686km petrol-CNG

    Engine Shot

    Both the Hyundai offerings come equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine. The petrol mill generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, and the CNG engine, on the other hand, is tuned to produce 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. While both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the pure gasoline mill can also be had with an AMT unit. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Exter is claimed to return 19.4kmpl in manual, 19.2kmpl in AMT, and 27.1km/kg with the CNG version. The hatchback sibling, on the other hand, returns a fuel efficiency of 20.70kmpl and 28.10km/kg in petrol and CNG guise, respectively. 

    Engine Shot

    Prices compared

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Exter and the Grand i10 Nios

    VariantsGrand i10 NiosExter Variants 
    Era MTRs. 5,73,400Rs. 5,99,900EX MT
    Magna MTRs. 6,62,900Rs. 6,24,900EX(O) MT
    Sportz Executive MTRs. 7,18,300Rs. 7,26,990S MT
    Sportz MTRs. 7,21,800Rs. 7,41,990S(O) MT
    Magna AMTRs. 7,27,600Rs. 8,23,990S CNG 
    Magna CNG Rs. 7,57,900Rs. 7,96,980S AMT
    Sportz MT dual toneRs. 7,46,300Rs. 7,99,990SX MT
    Sportz Executive AMTRs. 7,75,100Rs. 8,22,990SX MT dual tone
    Sportz AMTRs. 7,78,600Rs. 8,96,990SX CNG
    Sportz CNGRs. 8,13,300Rs. 8,63,990SX(O) MT
    Asta MTRs. 7,94,600Rs. 8,67,990SX AMT
    Asta AMTRs. 8,51,400Rs. 8,90,990SX AMT dual-tone
    Rs. 9,31,990SX(O) AMT
    Rs. 9,31,990SX(O) Connect MT
    Rs. 9,41,990SX(O) Connect MT dual tone
    Rs. 9,99,990SX(O) Connect AMT
    Rs. 10,09,990SX(O) Connect AMT dual tone

    While the base variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Exter have a price difference of Rs. 26,500, the top-spec variant of the Exter, on the other hand, is dearer by up to Rs. 1,58,590. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Conclusion

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Exter tick marks all the boxes when it comes to dimensions, space, features, and pricing. The Grand i10 Nios is still a better option for those who purely want to stick to the hatchback body while having the fun of the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. But someone who is a technophile and is willing to pay those extra grand for all the top-notch features should definitely bring home the Exter. 

    New-gen Mini Cooper interior revealed; gets circular touchscreen

