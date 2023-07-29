CarWale
    AD

    New-gen Mini Cooper interior revealed; gets circular touchscreen

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    668 Views
    New-gen Mini Cooper interior revealed; gets circular touchscreen
    • New circular OLED screen with OS9 interface 
    • Introduces new intelligent personal assistant 

    Ahead of its global premiere, Mini has revealed the cabin of the upcoming fourth-generation Cooper. Apart from a new circular infotainment screen, the new Cooper also gets a minimal and futuristic-looking cabin.  

    Mini Cooper Interaction Unit 

    Infotainment System

    Sitting atop the dashboard, the free-floating infotainment is a circular disc measuring 240mm (or close to 9.5-inches) in diameter. Mini likes to call it an ‘interaction unit’ and it runs an all-new operating interface. 

    Infotainment System

    This Operating System 9 (OS9) interface is based on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack with the scope of OTA updates. It gets eight ‘experience modes’ which change the entire theme of the cabin using lights, interface design, drive settings, and sounds.  

    Infotainment System

    An optional light projector on the back of the touchscreen illuminates the entire dashboard in different colours and patterns. It also alters the HUD’s display accordingly. The all-electric Cooper SE will also get special acoustic sounds and 30 new sound signals with information and warning functions.  

    Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant 

    Infotainment System

    With the new OS9, Mini is also introducing a new interactive personal assistant. It can be accessed through the voice command ‘Hey, Mini’ or by using its name ‘Spike’. This assistant will allow customers to control functions and enable travel-related requests, among other connectivity features. The system is also able to differentiate between the voices of the driver and the front passenger. 

    Infotainment System

    The system further gets a cloud-based navigation system supporting 3D maps, along with BMW’s new AirConsole gaming/music/streaming support. The configurable experience modes in the OS9 are – Core, Go-Kart, Green, Balance, Timeless, Vivid, Trail, and Personal. There’s also an optional augmented overlay on the driver’s display for navigation. Lastly, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto get wireless connectivity in the OS9.  

    New-gen Mini Cooper premiere 

    The new-gen Mini Cooper is expected to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the all-electric SE version may join alongside the standard powertrain. We further expect the new Cooper to arrive in India right after the global sales commences.   

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Should you buy the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios or the Exter?
     Next 
    Mahindra teases new pick-up truck concept; to be unveiled on 15 August

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MINI Cooper Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8867 Views
    16 Likes
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8867 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Maruti Alto 800
    Rs. 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    MINI Cooper
    MINI Cooper
    Rs. 41.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MINI Countryman
    MINI Countryman
    Rs. 47.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MINI Cooper SE
    MINI Cooper SE
    Rs. 52.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MINI-Cars

    MINI Cooper Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 49.25 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 51.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 47.95 Lakh
    PuneRs. 49.25 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 51.20 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 45.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 49.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 45.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8867 Views
    16 Likes
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8867 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Mini Cooper interior revealed; gets circular touchscreen