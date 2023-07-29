Mahindra teases new pick-up truck concept; to be unveiled on 15 August

- Could be based on the Scorpio-N

- Will be a global product by Mahindra

Ahead of the brand’s annual event that is scheduled for 15 August, the automaker has released a new teaser of its upcoming new concept. Labelled as ‘Global Pik Up Vision’, the teaser video gives a glimpse of what appears to be a pick-up truck concept.

Mahindra pick-up truck concept – What is it?

As seen in the video, the concept can be seen with big chunky tyres, a side footstep, and vertically stacked tail lamps. After close observation, one can also spot an electric sunroof and an open flat bed. Besides this, there are no details as to the interior that are revealed in the video.

Although the pick-up truck segment has few buyers in India, the recently launched Toyota Hilux along with Isuzu V-Cross are the only options. Currently, the Mahindra Scorpio-N looks as the only viable option to be converted and offered as a pick-up truck we have already had the Getaway iteration of the SUV in the past.

Launch timeline

While the automaker has not revealed the launch details of the production version of this pick-up, the concept will be showcased on 15 August at the brand’s global event in South Africa. We expect more details to come to light in the coming weeks.