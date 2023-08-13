Top 3 interesting facts about the newly-launched Mini Charged Edition

- Mini Charged Edition is based on the SE

- Special edition of the fully electric Cooper SE

All-electric Mini Charged Edition launched

Mini launched the Charged Edition of Cooper SE in India at Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition of the fully electric Cooper SE gets cosmetic changes making it stand apart. Let's look at the top three things that make this one special.

1. Unique colours of the Mini Charged Edition

As against the white and fluorescent EVs, the Charged edition sports Chili Red exterior hue. It gets contrasting white accents with a multi-tone white roof. There's Aspen White paint for the headlamp surrounds, ORVMs, door handles, and logos. What's more, the EV features Frozen Red sports stripes with Energetic Yellow highlights on the bonnet, sides, and boot. Lastly, it gets the same ‘Mini Electric Power Spoke’ pattern for the 17-inch alloys.

2. Gets all Mini SE features in the Charged Edition

The Charged Edition is based on the Cooper SE and carries over all its equipment. As a result, this model, too, comes with funky bits and gets sports seats with leatherette carbon black upholstery. Then, there's a multifunction steering wheel in Nappa leather, a five-inch MID, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Customers will also benefit from the Mini wired package which includes navigation, wireless charging, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

3. Exclusivity with the Mini Charged Edition

The Mini Charged Edition is the first limited edition of the three-door Cooper SE available in India. It will be imported to our country through the CBU route. There might be a plan to introduce more, but for now, only 20 units of this limited-edition version will be brought in. It shows how rare and exclusive this version will turn out to be, given the Mini caters to a niche segment of buyers here.

Mini Charged Edition: Battery and range

The Mini Charged Edition, like the SE, is powered by a 32.6 kWh battery and a single electric motor. It’s rated at 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. Mini claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds and a range of up to 270km. In our real-world range test, the Cooper SE EV managed to cover 225.7km. All other specifics, including its interior, practicality, driving fun, etc., have been detailed in our first-drive review.