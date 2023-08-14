CarWale
    New Mahindra Thar.e concept to be unveiled tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mahindra Thar.e concept to be unveiled tomorrow

    - The Thar.e concept will be unveiled in South Africa

    - Could be powered by a 60kWh battery pack

    Mahindra Thar EV concept to be showcased soon

    Mahindra is all set to unveil the electrified Thar concept at an event in Cape Town, South Africa tomorrow, 15 August, 2023. The brand released an official teaser of the upcoming model last week, revealing a few key features we can expect.

    Thar e concept exterior design

    As seen in the teaser, the electric Thar concept will feature a ‘Thar.e’ badging on the grille, rounded square LED headlamps, and a tweaked version of the Thar’s vertically stacked tail lights with an LED setup.

    Thar electric concept specifications and powertrain

    To be underpinned by the brand's INGLO platform made for electric vehicles, the Thar EV concept could be powered by a 60kWh battery pack and a motor on each axle to enable the 4WD function. The model is expected to carry over a large part of the ICE Thar's exterior design and will be the second spin-off to make its way to the EV range after the XUV offering. We will be present at the unveiling event tomorrow, so stay tuned for updates.

