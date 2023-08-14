CarWale
    Upcoming new car launches in India this festive season

    Jay Shah

    Upcoming new car launches in India this festive season

    In the coming weeks, as many as six new cars will be launched in the Indian market. While four new SUVs will make their debut in the budget end of the spectrum, Toyota will introduce a new MPV, and Volvo will launch a new electric SUV. Read on to know about these upcoming cars. 

    Honda Elevate

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda’s much-awaited mid-size SUV, Elevate made its India debut a few months back. The Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and we have already driven it. To be offered in four variants, the SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara. We expect it to have a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The C3 Aircross is the second SUV to enter the competitive segment. Propelled by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the bookings for this Citroen SUV will open in September 2023. It could be priced from Rs. 9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the Kia Seltos, Elevate, and Creta

    Audi Q8 e-tron – 18 July

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Q8 e-tron along with its Sportback body style will be launched in India on 18 July. The EV houses a 114kWh battery pack and powers the dual electric motor setup to produce 408bhp and 664Nm of torque. Audi claims a driving range of up to 600km on a single charge. The Q8 e-tron is a direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC and BMW i4

    Tata Nexon Facelift

    With the onset of the festive season, Tata Motors will launch the new Nexon in September 2023. As seen in the previous spy pictures, the Nexon will have split LED headlamps, a new star pattern for the alloy wheels, and connecting LED tail lamps. It will also have a thoroughly revamped cabin and will be equipped with a new two-spoke steering wheel, shorter gear lever, a coloured digital instrument cluster, and a redesigned aircon panel. 

    Toyota Rumion

    Unveiled last week, the Rumion is the re-badged version of the Maruti Ertiga. Featuring a new front grille, re-profiled fore and aft bumpers, and a different pattern for the 15-inch alloys, the prices of this Toyota MPV could be announced in the coming weeks. The Rumion will be available in S, G, and V trims and powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine along with a CNG variant.

    Volvo C40 Recharge4 September

    Right Side View

    The C40 Recharge is the coupe iteration of the current XC40 Recharge electric SUV. The EV has a completely redesigned posterior with vertically stacked tail lamps, a boot-mounted gloss black spoiler, and an aerodynamic alloy wheel design. The C40 will be positioned above the standard XC40 and will attract a premium of Rs. 1 to Rs. 2 lakh over it.

