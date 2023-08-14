CarWale
    Honda India to host five-day service camp for its patrons

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda India to host five-day service camp for its patrons

    - Campaign to be held from 16 to 20 August

    - Special discounts for military, doctors, and police officials

    Honda Cars India has announced a service camp for its patrons. To be held from 16 to 20 August across all Honda authorised service centres, the campaign includes discounts on different car care services and benefits on spare parts.

    Honda service camp details

    Firstly, customers visiting the service centres will be able to avail of a 15 per cent discount on interior cleaning, underbody coating, and paint treatment along with headlamp and windshield treatment. 

    Honda Right Rear Three Quarter

    Additionally, Honda is offering benefits to owners on the purchase of batteries, brake pads, tyres, and new wipers. Customers will also be able to opt for up to a 15 per cent special discount on periodic maintenance labour, but this is applicable for military, doctors, and police officials only.

    Upcoming Honda SUV

    Honda Front View

    In the coming weeks, Honda is slated to announce the prices of the Elevate. This Honda SUV will go up against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Kia Seltos. The bookings for the Elevate are already underway, and it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes. 

