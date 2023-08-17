CarWale
    Mahindra Thar.e interior revealed

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Expected to be launched in 2026
    • Will be based on the INGLO P1 platform

    Recently, Mahindra showcased the electric version of the Thar at an event in South Africa. Slated to go on sale in 2026, the five-door iteration of the electric Thar will be unpinned by the INGLO-P1 EV architecture. Now, the automaker has revealed the interior details of the Thar.e and here's what it looks like. 

    Mahindra Thar EV interior

    Mahindra Thar.e Dashboard

    As seen from the images, the Thar.e is excepted to get a central pivoting screen, robust grab handles, and a digital instrument cluster. Additionally, it will sport a multi-function steering wheel that is flat from top and bottom and features a ‘Thar.e’ logo. The centre console of the electric off-roader will house a gear lever and a terrain-based drive mode, similar to the Scorpio-N. Moreover, the cabin will have an uncluttered layout that emphasises practicality for both urban and off-road adventurers. 

    Electric Thar specifications

    Mahindra Thar.e Right Front Three Quarter

    The specifications of the electric Thar are not disclosed by the automaker yet. Offering a ground clearance of up to 300mm and a wheelbase ranging from 2,775mm to 2,975mm, we expect the Thar.e to carry a 60kWh battery pack. This powerhouse will help the dual motors installed on each axle to power all four wheels via a 4WD system. 

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
