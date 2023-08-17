Kia introduces comprehensive ownership cost program for Seltos owners

Package cost starts from Rs. 32,796

Offered in two packages

Kia India has introduced the ‘My Convenience Plus’ aftersales program for the new Seltos owners. This scheme will benefit them with the ownership cost as low as Rs. 0.82 per km. Additionally, through this program, owners can also avail of benefits of up to 10 per cent on car-care services like pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance for a tenure of four to five years.

Key features of the Kia ownership program

The ownership program is offered in two packages – Premium (for four years) and Luxury (for five years), allowing customers to tailor benefits according to their individual preferences. The following are the key features of this program:

Sr no Key features 1 Package cost starts from Rs. 32,796 (Rs. 8,199 per year) 2 Inflation protection covers periodic maintenance service, parts, consumables, and labour 3 Optional fourth-year roadside assistance 4 Complimentary tyre services like wheel alignment and balancing 5 Tyre alloy protection scheme for the first year 6 Digitised ownership experience via IoT-based smart services 7 Scratch care program where customers can access one free scratch repair within 12 months from the date of purchase

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Kia has always been on a mission to simplify and create a seamless, convenient ownership experience for its customers. The introduction of 'My Convenience Plus' is a big step in this direction, providing the best-in-class services, savings, and comprehensive coverage to enhance the owning and driving experience of Seltos.'