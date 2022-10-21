Mini Cooper SE — First Drive Review

Is it nice to drive?

Now, this is one thing most would absolutely want to know given the ICE Mini has always been good to drive. Now with a weight of 1,420kg the SE is heavier than the standard Mini and with an increased ground clearance it might not look that great. But that's not the case. The Cooper SE packs in a 32.6kWh battery pack that powers its electric motor to deliver 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. Yes, it’s slightly less than the petrol-Mini, but there's instantaneous torque available. So much so that the tyres squeak while spinning and trying to find grip. The steering also slightly tugs as the car is propelled forward to achieve a 0-100kmph sprint time of 7.3 seconds. Now, that's fast and indeed good by any standards.

Another advantage is that this isn't a conventional gearbox with a slight delay or lag. This E-Drive transmission aids in transferring loads of readily available torque to the front wheels and darting ahead with agility. Further, it gets four drive modes, namely green+, green, mid, and sport — in the increasing order of its quick zipping ability. Even in the most conservative green+ mode, the throttle response is fantastic. But then it switches off the air-con controls, which is not to my liking. The other modes do not restrict anything and the sport mode, no holds barred, provides ballistic power to race away. However, you will see the range reducing by a tad bit here. Nevertheless, there are two regeneration levels on offer — high energy and low energy. Both allow one-pedal driving, with the former being too aggressive with the braking and recuperation.

And to address the elephant in the room, yes, the driving range can be one deterrent for all buyers. Though we managed 225.7km in our real-world range test, a practically estimated range of less than 200km isn't impressive. And even if one manages to find a 50kW rapid DC charging that can reduce the full charging time to 35minutes, halting and finding a charging station every now and then can be quite cumbersome, especially with the currently developing charging infrastructure. Hence, the Mini Cooper SE will mostly be restricted to the city’s confines despite its ability to take the highways with superb stability. Having said that, tyre noise is quite prominent after 70kmph which needs to be downed by the onboard music system.

Nonetheless, the car's weight distribution has been smartly managed, thanks to the batteries arranged in a T-Shape below the rear seats and between the front row. In addition, the lowered CG helps further. So when you chuck the car around the corner you do feel the heft but you're very much in control and can enjoy driving it like the athletic Mini that it always has been. Its steering provides good feedback and is quite direct to take the car in the exact direction it’s pointed at. The 17-inch wheels shod with Goodyear rubber do a good job of finding grip and, in fact, isolating the cabin from irregularities. However, there's no running away from the fact that with such a stiff set-up you'll have to slow down on bad patches of the road and be mindful of the sharp-edged potholes. But then again, the car didn't scrape anywhere thanks to its short wheelbase and took all speed breakers without me having to zig-zag across them.