Living with the Jeep Meridian

How practical is it?

Yes, you may allude to the Jeep Meridian as the elongated version of its younger sibling, the Compass. And to uphold that statement, it’s also a good 364mm longer and has a wheelbase that is 146mm more. However, these numbers are crucial in making the Meridian a more practical SUV that also fits in the third row of seats, one of its many USPs.

Unlike other full-sized SUVs that are relatively taller making ingress/egress knee-bending labour, entering the Meridian is easy and effortless. You get powered front seats of which the driver-side seat will remember up to two seat positions, useful when the car is used by different people in the family. The cabin feels plush and upmarket and the dual-tone black and brown theme along with the soft-touch material on the centre of the dashboard and door pads do justify the premium price tag.

The seats at the front are cooled and offer a great shoulder and under-thigh support making long-distance commuting comfortable and cosy. However, we felt the cushioning was slightly hard and the seat ventilation system could have been a bit more hushed when in use. Having said that, all doors can fit one-litre bottles and the ones at the centre can hold two cups or half-litre bottles. There’s also a vertical slit where you can slide your mobile phone and the glovebox and the armrest have adequate space to stow away the knick-knacks.

In the second row, courtesy of the increased wheelbase, we really liked the extra legroom and the reclining function of the seats further adds to the overall convenience. And besides that, one USB port and a 12-volt point along with the massive panoramic sunroof and the armrest-mounted cup holders make it the most desired place in the car. On the flip side, the option of captain seats or even a sliding function for the rear seats could have made the second row a lot more usable.

To enter the third row, you do get a one-touch fold function which tumbles the middle-row seat. Sadly, getting inside is cumbersome due to the low roof and floor-placed seats. While these can be reclined, the space here is not suitable for adults. And even if you manage to squeeze one in, there’s barely any under-thigh support and your knees will constantly rub against the tall second-row seatback. Still, if you have passengers willing to sit in the third row, you do get two cupholders and roof-mounted aircon vents to keep them cool. We also noticed that the rear visibility is tight due to the narrow windscreen.