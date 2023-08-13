Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period in India reduced in August 2023

- Hycross prices in India start at Rs. 19.67 lakh

- Waiting period in July stood at 100 weeks

Toyota Innova Hycross starting price and colour options

The Toyota Innova Hycross is priced in India from Rs. 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV is offered in seven colours, namely Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Metallic, Avant-garde Bronze Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Super White.

Hycross waiting period in India

The Innova Hycross MPV currently commands a waiting period of up to 70 weeks for the hybrid variants. It is to be noted though, that the carmaker is not accepting bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants. Then, the petrol variants of the model have a waiting period of up to 35 weeks. This waiting period has come down from a timeline of up to 100 weeks as of July 2023.

Toyota Innova Hycross latest updates

Last month, Toyota increased the prices across the entire variant line-up of the Innova Hycross by up to Rs. 46,000. It was the second price hike in the last three months, and the previous prices witnessed an upward revision of up to Rs. 27,000 in May.