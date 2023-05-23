Toyota Innova Hycross prices in India increased by Rs. 27,000

- Hycross gets a price hike for select variants

- Second price hike for the model this year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revised the prices of the Innova Hycross MPV. This is the second price revision for the model this year, while the first price hike took place in March, where the prices went up by up to Rs. 75,000.

According to the new price list, all the hybrid variants of the new Innova Hycross have become dearer by a uniform amount of Rs. 27,000. These variants include VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O) across the seven and eight-seat configurations.

The prices of the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross now start at Rs. 18.55 lakh for the entry-level G-Slf petrol 7S variant, all the way up to Rs. 29.99 lakh for the top-end ZX(O) petrol-hybrid 7S variant. Meanwhile, prices of the hybrid range start from Rs. 25.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). We have driven the Innova Hycross and our review is now live on the website.