    Jeep Meridian Upland Edition — Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Jeep Meridian Upland Edition — Now in pictures

    The Jeep Meridian has new special editions in India with minor tweaks to the exterior and interior. While we have already detailed the X Edition image gallery, these new images will show the upgrades on the Upland Edition that make it different from the regular version of the Meridian. For the uninitiated, the blue-coloured SUV is the Upland Edition alongside the silver-coloured X Edition.

    Jeep Meridian Right Side View

    The Upland Special Edition is based on the Limited (O) variant of the Meridian. It packs in all the bells and whistles from this variant, but also offers a bit more exclusivity.

    Jeep Meridian Closed Hood/Bonnet

    Apart from the new Galaxy Blue exterior colour, this special edition gets a big decal on its hood to hint at its outdoorsy avatar. The black ORVMs and roof are standard features.

    Jeep Meridian Side Cladding

    Its exterior has been touched upon with black detailing in the form of all-around cladding, mudguards, and side steps. The wheels are also finished in black instead of grey like on the X.

    Jeep Meridian Wheel

    Jeep says the Upland Edition is made for adventure. And given that owners will take it out on road trips with the family, the carmaker is offering a roof carrier to take care of the additional luggage.

    Jeep Meridian Car Roof

    The focus is also on offering buyers something unique. Moreover, the Upland Edition gets magnetic sunshades, different types of floor mats, cargo mats, a boot organiser, and a tyre inflator.

    Jeep Meridian Left Front Three Quarter

    Jeep's tried-and-tested 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 168 bhp powers the Meridian and these special editions as well. The Upland is offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

    Jeep Meridian Left Rear Three Quarter

    Off-road enthusiasts will be glad to know that the Upland Edition can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox. This is apart from the nine-speed automatic transmission as the standard offering.

    Jeep Meridian Rear Badge

    Pictures by Pawan Mudaliar

    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 27.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Jeep Meridian Gallery

