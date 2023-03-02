Toyota Innova Hycross prices in India increased by up to Rs 75,000

- First price hike for Innova Hycross in India

- New variant introduced

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked the prices of the Innova Hycross by up to Rs 75,000. The price increase, which is applicable with immediate effect, also brings along a new variant in the petrol-hybrid line-up.

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol price hike

The petrol versions of the Innova Hycross receive a uniform increase of Rs 25,000 across the range. This version is available in two variants, including G-SLF and GX, across seven and eight-seat configurations. The prices for the petrol versions now start at Rs 18.55 lakh and go up to Rs 19.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid price hike

The petrol-hybrid versions of the Hycross receive the most significant price hike, amounting to Rs 75,000 for all the variants. This version is offered in four variants including VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O) across seven and eight-seat layouts. The petrol-hybrid variant prices now range from Rs 24.76 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova Hycross new variant

Toyota has introduced two new variants in the petrol-hybrid versions of the Innova Hycross. Called VX(O). This variant can be had in seven and eight-seat configurations, priced at Rs 26.73 lakh and Rs 26.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.