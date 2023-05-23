Mahindra XUV700 EV spied testing

- Will be launched in December 2024

- Expected to be powered by 60 to 80kWh battery pack

Mahindra has already entered the EV segment in India with the XUV400. Now, the Indian carmaker has commenced working on the electric version of the XUV700. Showcased alongside four other EV concepts in August 2022, the XUV700 electric is most likely to be called XUV.e8.

Mahindra XUV700 EV styling

The spotted test mule was a partially camouflaged model and there are no evident styling cues that separate it from the ICE XUV700. However, when showcased in the UK last year, Mahindra stated that the XUV.e8 will measure 4,740mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,762mm. These numbers indicate that the electric SUV will be bigger and longer than the standard version and will pack in a bigger battery pack.

Mahindra XUV700 EV battery pack details

Mahindra has confirmed that the XUV.e8 will make use of a 60 to 80kWh battery pack and deploy an all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. The power output is stated to be between 250bhp and 350bho.

Mahindra XUV700 EV launch timeline

Due to launch in December 2024, the electric version of the flagship XUV700 will be based on the INGLO platform and will rival the likes of BYD Atto 3.

Image 2 Source