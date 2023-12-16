CarWale
    New Mini Cooper SE gets JCW treatment

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    New Mini Cooper SE gets JCW treatment
    • Distinct front and rear design with sportier inserts
    • New driver assistance systems

    Mini has revealed the new-gen Cooper SE electric in its sportiest John Cooper Works version. The Cooper SE JCW gets the usual sportier treatment inside and out, but there’s no upgrade to the powertrain.

    MINI Cooper SE Right Rear Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the electric Cooper JCW gets the traditional red/white/black colour scheme with a chequered flag used as a garnish on the front grille. There’s a sportier body kit along with 18-inch wheels in a ‘Lap Spoke’ two-tone design with ten spokes each and red-finished JCW brake callipers. Apart from that, there are high-gloss inserts and contrasting red roof and mirror caps. And the iconic bonnet stripes are present as well.

    MINI Cooper SE Dashboard

    On the inside, the JCW seats retain their characteristic red-stitching with knitted material used on the shoulder section. More red-black contrast is seen inside the cabin on the door, dashboard, and doors. Part of the hardware is a driver assist with 12 sensors and four cameras. 

    MINI Cooper SE Right Side View

    It is only available in the faster charging 95kW capacity which can juice up the 54.2kWh battery from 10-80 per cent in 30 minutes. As the power figures of 218bhp/300Nm remain unchanged, the claimed range is also retained at 402kms (under WLTP).

    MINI Cooper SE Right Front Three Quarter

    We expect the JCW version of the new-gen Mini Cooper SE to arrive in India when the new generation goes on sale sometime next year.

    MINI Cooper SE Right Rear Three Quarter
    MINI Cooper SE Image
    MINI Cooper SE
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Creta facelift continues testing ahead of 2024 debut

