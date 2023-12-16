CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift continues testing ahead of 2024 debut

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta facelift continues testing ahead of 2024 debut
    • Likely to debut on 16 January, 2024
    • To get redesigned front and rear profile

    Hyundai India is actively testing its most popular model of current times, the Creta facelift in the country. The camouflaged test mule has been spotted on numerous occasions revealing key details every time. The model is expected to make its India debut on 16 January, 2024 with global anticipation.

    As seen in the picture, the test mule is covered with thick black wraps masking most of the design elements. However, on a closer look, the redesigned LED taillights of the upcoming Creta are visible. Other highlights include roof rails, side steps, alloy wheels, a long high-mounted stop lamp embedded in the rear spoiler, and a camera mounted underneath the ORVMs.

    The upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara rival will get more features likely borrowed from the recently launched Kia Seltos. It is expected to come loaded with a larger infotainment system, tweaked digital instrument cluster, blind spot monitor, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree surround camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Also on offer could be features such as a powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, redesigned aircon vents and HVAC panel, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger, and an air purifier.

    Mechanically, the Creta facelift will likely continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. As for the transmission, the engines could come coupled with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, seven-speed DCT, CVT, and an automatic torque converter gearbox.

    Upon arrival, the new Hyundai Creta will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and the Citroen C3 Aircross in the mid-size SUV segment.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Image
