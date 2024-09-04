CarWale
    Hyundai Creta Knight launched in India at Rs. 14.50 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    28,712 Views
    Hyundai Creta Knight launched in India at Rs. 14.50 lakh
    • Special trim makes a comeback with the updated Creta
    • Available with petrol and diesel power

    The Hyundai Creta Knight range has made a comeback with the updated Creta. Prices start at Rs 14.50 lakh and it is available with the 1.5 MPI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The Knight variants are based on the S(O) and SX (O) variants.

    The Knight range was introduced with the pre-facelift Creta and here too the same principle has been followed. The highlights here include a black paint scheme, black wheels with red brake callipers, a matte logo, black ORVMs and a black spoiler. Inside, the upholstery has been trimmed out in full black while you also have leather-wrapped steering and gear knob along with metal pedals.

    Hyundai Creta Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Creta Knight is available in both a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine with a six-speed manual and CVT transmission) and a 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine with (a six-speed Manual six-speed AT. Customers can purchase the Creta Knight in Titan Grey Matte colour option with an additional price of Rs. 5000 and the dual tone colour option with an additional price of Rs. 15000.

    Hyundai Creta Dashboard

    The Creta Knight joins the N-Line trim as the second major value addition that Hyundai has given to the Creta since its launch in early 2024. It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder.

    Prices for the Hyundai Creta Knight range

    Creta Knight petrol

    Ex-Showroom Price

    Creta Knight S(O) MT Rs. 14.50 lakh

    Creta Knight S(O) IVT Rs. 16.80 lakh

    Creta Knight SX (O) MT Rs. 17.42 lakh

    Creta Knight SX (O) IVT Rs. 18.88 lakh

    Creta Knight diesel

    Ex-Showroom Price

    Creta Knight S(O) MT Rs. 16.08 lakh

    Creta Knight S(O) IVT Rs. 17.58 lakh

    Creta Knight SX (O) MT Rs. 18.99 lakh

    Creta Knight SX (O) IVT Rs. 20.14 lakh

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 680 Maybach to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    Tata Curvv variant-wise interior theme detailed

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

