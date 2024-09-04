Hyundai Creta Knight launched in India at Rs. 14.50 lakh

Special trim makes a comeback with the updated Creta

Available with petrol and diesel power

The Hyundai Creta Knight range has made a comeback with the updated Creta. Prices start at Rs 14.50 lakh and it is available with the 1.5 MPI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The Knight variants are based on the S(O) and SX (O) variants.

The Knight range was introduced with the pre-facelift Creta and here too the same principle has been followed. The highlights here include a black paint scheme, black wheels with red brake callipers, a matte logo, black ORVMs and a black spoiler. Inside, the upholstery has been trimmed out in full black while you also have leather-wrapped steering and gear knob along with metal pedals.

The Creta Knight is available in both a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine with a six-speed manual and CVT transmission) and a 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine with (a six-speed Manual six-speed AT. Customers can purchase the Creta Knight in Titan Grey Matte colour option with an additional price of Rs. 5000 and the dual tone colour option with an additional price of Rs. 15000.

The Creta Knight joins the N-Line trim as the second major value addition that Hyundai has given to the Creta since its launch in early 2024. It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrder.

Prices for the Hyundai Creta Knight range

Creta Knight petrol

Ex-Showroom Price

Creta Knight S(O) MT Rs. 14.50 lakh

Creta Knight S(O) IVT Rs. 16.80 lakh

Creta Knight SX (O) MT Rs. 17.42 lakh

Creta Knight SX (O) IVT Rs. 18.88 lakh

Creta Knight diesel

Ex-Showroom Price

Creta Knight S(O) MT Rs. 16.08 lakh

Creta Knight S(O) IVT Rs. 17.58 lakh

Creta Knight SX (O) MT Rs. 18.99 lakh

Creta Knight SX (O) IVT Rs. 20.14 lakh