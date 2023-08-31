New Mini Cooper and Countryman EVs debuting on 1st September

Second generation of the SE

Expected to premiere at IAA in Germany

Mini has finally decided on a date for unveiling their new-gen EVs. The Cooper SE will enter into second generation and will now be joined by the all-new Countryman EV. Both Mini EVs will debut on 1st September.

New-gen Mini EVs

Of the details we have right now, we know that the Cooper SE EV will move to a new electric platform. It will grow in dimension with a longer wheelbase and a wider track than the outgoing SE. The battery pack would include a 40kWh pack for the cheaper versions with 350kms of range, while the more powerful and expensive versions will offer a 54kWh battery pack. It will offer an output of 215bhp of power and is expected to offer a claimed range between 400-450kms.

As for the Countryman EV, the crossover will share the underpinnings with the BMW iX1 and will have a 54kWh battery pack as standard. Its SE ALL4 trim will have a bigger 64kWh battery pack and it will power two motors – one on each axle. The combined output for the bigger Countryman EV is expected to be over 300bhp.

Both the Mini SE and the Countryman SE are expected to be joined by a fancier, high-performance John Cooper Works (JCW) version.

Global Premiere at IAA

After the digital debut on 1st September, the new electric Mini Cooper SE and Countryman SE are expected to show up at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany. They will be joined by the i Vision Circular and i Vision Dee concepts as part of the BMW Group’s EV offensive.