Tata Nexon facelift unofficial bookings open across dealerships

Select dealerships across the country have started accepting orders for the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift. It is expected to launch in mid-September alongside its EV iteration in India. Ahead of the official price announcement, the variant-wise feature list of the new Nexon has leaked.

Anticipated to be the biggest launch of the year from the Indian automaker, the Nexon facelift will get a heavily revamped exterior and interior. On the outside, the revisions will be significantly visible on the front and rear profiles. It will get new split LED headlamps with DRLs, redesigned front bumper, new alloy wheels, Y-shaped LED taillights with connecting light strip, and an extended roof spoiler with an integrated rear wiper.

In terms of variants, Tata will move away from their standard naming scheme of XE, XM and so on with the Nexon facelift. The upcoming sub-four metre SUV will broadly be offered in four trims – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. Also on offer will be optional trims, namely, Plus and S.

As for its features, the new Nexon will likely come equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and revised HVAC controls. Also on offer, will be features such as wireless charging, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree surround camera, and six airbags as standard.