Tata Nexon facelift teased; to be unveiled today

More details to be released today

To get a new indigo colour scheme

Tata Motors has officially teased the upcoming Nexon facelift in India. The automaker will reveal the much-awaited SUV today. It is expected to be offered in four variants and will likely retain the powertrain options from the outgoing version.

As seen in the teaser image, the Nexon facelift will get redesigned LED DRLs. Also, the model will get a new indigo exterior colour option. In terms of changes, the New Nexon will get redesigned split LED headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, updated alloy wheels design, new roof spoiler with an integrated rear wiper, and redesigned LED taillights with a connecting light bar.

Inside the cabin, the updated Nexon will get a revamped dashboard and centre console layout. The main highlight will be the new twin-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, larger infotainment system with new UI, all-digital coloured instrument cluster, touch-based HVAC controls, new gear lever, and new seat upholstery.

Mechanically, the Nexon facelift will likely come equipped with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. As for the transmission options, the engines will come mated to a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. Moreover, the DCT gearbox is also likely to be introduced with the petrol version of the updated Nexon.