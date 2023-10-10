Mini Countryman Shadow Edition launched at Rs. 49 lakh

Limited to just 24 units

Powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine

Mini India has launched a special ‘Shadow Edition’ based on the CountrymanCooper S JCW Inspired. This new edition is limited to just 24 units and is priced at Rs. 49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Interested customers can book the model exclusively via the brand’s online sales portal.

On the outside, the exterior highlights of the Mini Shadow Edition include all-black paint with a contrasting silver roof, unique decals on the bonnet and front fenders, side scuttles, door sills, and a Shadow Edition moniker on the roof above the C-pillars. This new edition rides on sporty-looking 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the Mini Shadow trim gets Chester Malt Brown leather upholstery, electric seat adjustment for the driver and co-driver, panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital instrument cluster, and Harman Kardon-sourced music system. Also on offer are features such as wireless charging, ambient lighting, powered tailgate, automatic climate control, cruise control, reverse parking camera, park distance control, and multiple drive modes.

Mechanically, the Mini Shadow Edition comes equipped with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT Steptronic transmission. This petrol motor is tuned to produce 175bhp and 280Nm of peak torque with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.5 seconds.

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The Mini Shadow Edition is an edgier and elusive version of the iconic MINI. Limited to only 24 units, this all-black Mini Shadow Edition with melting silver roof and mirror caps is mysterious and effortlessly cool. Inspired by the alluring play of light and shadow of urban nightlife, this Mini is perfect for the unconventional, who like to stand out from the crowd and make a bold statement.”