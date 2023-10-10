CarWale
    Nissan Magnite AMT launched; priced at Rs. 6.50 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Nissan Magnite AMT launched; priced at Rs. 6.50 lakh
    • Introductory prices valid till 10 November, 2023
    • Gets an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 19.70kmpl 

    Nissan India has finally announced the prices of the much-awaited Magnite AMT. The crossover can be bought at an introductory price of Rs. 6,49,900 (ex-showroom), which is valid only till 10 November, 2023. Customers can choose the Magnite AMT from four variants, namely XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium, along with Kuro Special Edition. 

    Nissan Magnite Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    This transmission too has been updated with the introduction of a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine that belts out 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. With this setup, the Magnite returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.70kmpl 

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, the automaker also launched the Magnite Kuro Special Edition in the country with prices starting from Rs. 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom). This edition is based on the XV trim and features an all-black treatment on both the interior and the exterior. 

    Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer, setting new benchmarks with its strong value proposition, top-tier safety ratings, and low cost of ownership. The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price, breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan, and hatchback categories and is a game changer for accessible convenience for a wider range of customer preferences for a seamless exciting driving experience.'

    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Audi Q6 E-Tron expected to make 470 horsepower; spied on the ‘Ring

