BMW Group India records highest-ever first-half sales growth in 2022

German luxury auto major BMW Group has witnessed the best first-half sales performance in its history in India, with 5,570 car deliveries in 2022. BMW registered a 65.4 per cent sales growth with the highest-ever first-half deliveries of 5,191 cars, while MINI recorded a 50 per cent hike in sales with 379 units sold between January and June this year as against the same period in 2021. Overall, the BMW Group registered a 64.2 per cent sales growth in the country in the first half of 2022.

The entire BMW SUV range, including locally assembled X1, X3, X4, X5, and the X7, accounted for 50 per cent of the overall sales. Additionally, the automaker witnessed high demand for its 3 Series Gran Limousine and 5 Series saloons. On the other hand, the locally produced MINI Countryman represented 45 per cent of the total sales for the iconic British brand. Meanwhile, BMW Motorrad also recorded the best-ever first-half sales with 56.7 per cent growth and delivered 3,114 motorcycles.

As claimed, BMW Financial Services India was a key driver of the BMW Group’s best-ever sales growth despite challenging market situations. It even offered customised and flexible finance solutions for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad customers.

In other news, BMW M is celebrating its golden jubilee this year. And as a part of the celebrations, the brand recently launched two 50 Jahre edition models in the country, namely the M340i 50 Jahre M edition and 6 Series GT 50 Jahre M edition. Meanwhile, MINI India has re-opened its order books for the second batch of the MINI Cooper SE, which is limited to only 40 units.