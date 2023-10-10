Tata Harrier Facelift Unveil - Live Updates

An hour away!
We are just an hour away from the official unveiling of the Tata Harrier facelift. We expect the prices of the Harrier to be announced in the coming weeks.
What's new under the hood?
Well, the Harrier facelift will continue with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine with a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This BS6 Phase 2.0-updated motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.
Although it retains the engine from the previous iteration, the new Harrier is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl in manual and automatic versions, respectively.
How many variants and colours?
The facelifted version of the Harrier SUV will be available in 10 variants and seven colour options
Variants: Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure +, Adventure + Dark, Adventure + A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark.
Colours: Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey.
3 hours to go!
Tata Motors will reveal the Harrier facelift alongside the updated Safari at 8 PM today!