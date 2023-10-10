Tata Harrier Facelift Unveil - Live Updates

We are just an hour away from the official unveiling of the Tata Harrier facelift . We expect the prices of the Harrier to be announced in the coming weeks.

Well, the Harrier facelift will continue with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine with a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. This BS6 Phase 2.0-updated motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

Although it retains the engine from the previous iteration, the new Harrier is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 16.8kmpl and 14.6kmpl in manual and automatic versions, respectively.