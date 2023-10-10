Hyundai Alcazar waiting period reduces in October 2023

Alcazar prices in India start at Rs. 16.77 lakh

Offered in eight variants and 14 colours

We have got our hands on the updated waiting period of Hyundai cars for the month of October 2023. In this article, we will take a closer look at the waiting period for the company’s three-row SUV, the Alcazar.

The Hyundai Alcazar currently commands a waiting period of up to eight weeks across the country in October, compared to a longer timeline of up to 22 weeks last month. The longest waiting period of up to eight weeks is applicable to the 1.5 turbo-petrol Signature (O) 6S AT SE, 1.5 diesel Platinum 7S AT, and 1.5 diesel Signature (O) AT 7S variants. Similarly, the lowest waiting period of up to two weeks stands for the 1.5 diesel Prestige (O) AT 7S variant. All other variants have a waiting timeline of four to six weeks.

Even after launching the Alcazar Adventure Edition in August this year, Hyundai has already commenced testing the facelifted version of the three-row SUV in India. The updated model, which will receive a nip-and-tuck update inside out, is expected to arrive in the second half of 2024.