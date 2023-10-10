Tata Safari facelift mileage increased; launch likely soon

New Safari prices in India likely to be announced soon

Powered by a 168bhp-producing 2.0-litre diesel engine

Last week, Tata Motors pulled the covers off the Harrier and Safari facelifts, ahead of the price announcement, which could take place in the coming weeks. Bookings for both the updated SUVs are currently underway for Rs. 25,000.

Now, Tata Motors has revealed the mileage of the Safari facelift, which has witnessed a rise over the outgoing version. The model is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine that develops an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

In the facelifted avatar, the Tata Safari returns a claimed mileage of 16.30kmpl and 14.50kmpl for the MT and AT trims, respectively. This is a marginal increase over the fuel efficiency of the outgoing versions that stood at 16.14kmpl and 14.08kmpl in the manual and automatic guise, respectively.

The new Tata Safari will be offered in as many as seven colour options at launch. Further, customers will be able to choose from a range of 10 variants, all of which get a new nomenclature compared to the previous version of the three-row SUV.