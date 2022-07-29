CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    All-new Mini Aceman crossover concept EV makes global debut

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    295 Views
    All-new Mini Aceman crossover concept EV makes global debut

    Iconic British marque Mini has showcased the all-electric Aceman crossover concept with its novel design philosophy, called Charismatic Simplicity. While this new design language highlights minimalism, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology inside and out, it still bears the traditional two-box design.

    Front View

    The Aceman bears a revolutionary design and thus stands out from other Mini models. For instance, it features angular daytime driving lights, a blanked-off grille that features matrix LED technology and an octagonal-shaped light stripe, chunky and angular wheel arches, and the signature Union Jack design elements for the taillights. It also comes with the Union Jack-styled roof rack. Interestingly, the Aceman concept does not use chrome and leather inside and out.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The all-new Aceman crossover concept bridges the gap between the Cooper and Countryman. Further, it measures 4,050mm in length, 1,990mm in width, and 1,590mm in height. Meanwhile, this Aceman in the photographs gets a vibrant Icy Sunglow Green paint job with a roof painted in metallic British Racing Green.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the minimalist and unique cabin of the Aceman concept draws inspiration from the original MINI Cooper from 1959. For starters, there is only a single circular OLED display mounted on the dashboard for instrumentation that doubles up as an infotainment screen too. Below the screen is a row of switches, similar to the classic Mini Cooper. In this case, it gets toggle switches for electronic parking brake, gear select, driving modes, and volume adjustment.

    Front Row Seats

    The OLED display can display own content on the entire dashboard, such as maps, letters, and even scattered images of clouds. Besides this, the interior uses recycled materials, for example, knitted textiles, recycled polyester, and velour. That said, Gamescom 2022 — one of the world’s largest gaming events, will witness the first public debut of the Aceman concept on 23 August, 2022.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L six-seater prices start at Rs 19.19 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MINI Cooper Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    ByCarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8625 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    MINI Cooper

    MINI Cooper

    ₹ 40.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MINI-Cars

    MINI Cooper Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 47.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 50.53 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 46.57 Lakh
    Pune₹ 47.89 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 49.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 44.13 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 48.54 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 44.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    ByCarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8625 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • All-new Mini Aceman crossover concept EV makes global debut