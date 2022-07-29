All-new Mini Aceman crossover concept EV makes global debut

Iconic British marque Mini has showcased the all-electric Aceman crossover concept with its novel design philosophy, called Charismatic Simplicity. While this new design language highlights minimalism, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology inside and out, it still bears the traditional two-box design.

The Aceman bears a revolutionary design and thus stands out from other Mini models. For instance, it features angular daytime driving lights, a blanked-off grille that features matrix LED technology and an octagonal-shaped light stripe, chunky and angular wheel arches, and the signature Union Jack design elements for the taillights. It also comes with the Union Jack-styled roof rack. Interestingly, the Aceman concept does not use chrome and leather inside and out.

The all-new Aceman crossover concept bridges the gap between the Cooper and Countryman. Further, it measures 4,050mm in length, 1,990mm in width, and 1,590mm in height. Meanwhile, this Aceman in the photographs gets a vibrant Icy Sunglow Green paint job with a roof painted in metallic British Racing Green.

Inside, the minimalist and unique cabin of the Aceman concept draws inspiration from the original MINI Cooper from 1959. For starters, there is only a single circular OLED display mounted on the dashboard for instrumentation that doubles up as an infotainment screen too. Below the screen is a row of switches, similar to the classic Mini Cooper. In this case, it gets toggle switches for electronic parking brake, gear select, driving modes, and volume adjustment.

The OLED display can display own content on the entire dashboard, such as maps, letters, and even scattered images of clouds. Besides this, the interior uses recycled materials, for example, knitted textiles, recycled polyester, and velour. That said, Gamescom 2022 — one of the world’s largest gaming events, will witness the first public debut of the Aceman concept on 23 August, 2022.