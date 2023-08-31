CarWale
    Toyota Rumion launched – All you need to know

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Toyota Rumion launched – All you need to know

    Market introduction

    Toyota Innova, the sole MPV under the brand’s umbrella, has been known for its reliability and comfortable driving experience. But seeing the Indian market trend, the buyers are now settling for low-budget and slightly smaller MPVs like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Kia Carens. To make its presence felt in this space, the Japanese automaker, Toyota, launched the Rumion in the country with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the things you should know about the recently launched seven-seater MPV. 

    Variants and colours       

    Toyota Rumion Left Front Three Quarter

    The Rumion can be had in three variants, namely S, G, and V. Customers can choose the MPV from five exterior hues. These include Café White, Entycing Silver, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, and Spunky Blue.

    Design and exterior

    Toyota Rumion Grille

    To differentiate the Rumion from the Ertiga, Toyota has made some cosmetic changes to its exterior. It sports a new Innova-inspired front grille with vertically stacked fog lamps, freshly designed front and rear bumpers, and a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Apart from this, the dimensions and the silhouette of the MPV remain unchanged. 

    Interior and features

    Toyota Rumion Dashboard

    On the inside, the Rumion is equipped similar to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. As such, some of the standout features include a new dual-tone interior theme with a seven-inch infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity, automatic climate control, and second-row roof-mounted AC vents. Other notable features include dual-tone seat fabrics, paddle shifters, cruise control, and four speakers with two tweeters.

    Engine and mileage

    Toyota Rumion Left Rear Three Quarter

    At the heart of the all-new Rumion is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque and is solely mated to a five-speed manual transmission. That said, the former returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of up to 20.5kmpl, while the latter returns a mileage of 26.1km/kg.

    Safety 

    Toyota Rumion Front Passenger Airbag

    In terms of safety, the Rumion comes equipped with four airbags, ABS and EBD, ESP, and hill hold. Moreover, it also gets a front seat belt height adjuster, rear parking camera with sensors, central locking, and speed-sensitive auto door lock. 

    Prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Toyota Rumion:

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    S MTRs. 10,29,000
    S ATRs. 11,89,000
    G MTRs. 11,45,000
    V MTRs. 12,18,000
    V ATRs. 13,68,000
    S MT CNGRs. 11,24,000
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
