CONFIRMED! Tata Nexon facelift to get 360-degree camera

Variant details leaked ahead of launch

Expected to be revealed in mid-September

Tata Motors will introduce the Nexon facelift In India in the coming weeks. And ahead of its official launch, we have got our hands on the variant-wise feature list of the upcoming SUV. Also, with the latest spy shots, the inclusion of a 360-degree surround camera is confirmed.

As seen in the picture, the Nexon will come equipped with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new UI. Additionally, the model with its higher variants will get a 360-degree surround camera with a 3D view.

Other than that, the cabin of the Nexon facelift will get more features such as an all-digital coloured instrument cluster, ambient lighting, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, automatic climate control, cruise control, and automatic headlamps. Also on offer will be features like rear AC vents, wireless charger, air purifier, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, keyless entry, and ventilated front seats.

We will be driving the Nexon facelift and our review will go live on our website on 6 September, 2023.