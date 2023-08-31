Maruti Suzuki Arena completes six years of existence in India

Over 70 lakh customers in six years

Arena outlets present in 2,392 cities in India

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Arena chain of dealership network in India in 2017. In just six years of its establishment, the sub-brand has surpassed the 70 lakh customer milestone in the country. The Arena range currently has nine models on sale including the Eeco, Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, and Ertiga.

Currently, Arena has over 2,853 outlets across 2,392 cities in India. In terms of sales, the Arena models contributed 68 per cent to the overall sales of Maruti Suzuki in FY 2023-24.

Speaking on this milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Driven by the idea of offering tailor-made experiences, the Arena channel has been able to touch the lives of over 70 lakh customers, in just six years. This is a true testament to the customer’s trust and confidence in the channel, encouraging us to meet and exceed their expectations. With 2,853 modern and trendy outlets, offering warm and personalised experiences for its young and dynamic customers. The Arena channel boasts of an unmatched, seamless and connected car buying experience. In its effort to fulfil ever-evolving customer needs and offer them experiences at par with global benchmarks, the Arena channel has emerged as the definitive choice for Indian car buyers.”

Recently, Maruti Suzuki announced its roadmap for the next eight years revealing key details of its upcoming electric models and more.