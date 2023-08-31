CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift red colour spied undisguised

    Haji Chakralwale

    Tata Nexon facelift red colour spied undisguised
    • Expected to be launched in mid-September
    • To get fully revamped interiors

    Tata Nexon facelift will be the biggest launch of the year for the Indian automaker in 2023. The model is set to debut in mid-September and ahead of its official release, the updated SUV has been spied undisguised in red colour.

    Exterior highlights of the upcoming Nexon

    Tata Nexon Facelift Rear View

    On the outside, the Nexon facelift will get completely redesigned front and rear bumpers, new split headlamps with sleeker DRLs, new alloy wheels, extended roof spoiler with shark fin antenna, and revised LED taillights with a connecting light bar. In the previous spy shots, we saw the Nexon finished in an indigo colour. But, this time around, the SUV was spied in bright red colour which can be the Flame Red paint retained from the outgoing iteration.

    New Nexon interior changes

    Tata Nexon Facelift Infotainment System

    The interior of the Nexon facelift was also revealed in new spy pictures. The biggest changes on the inside include a larger touchscreen infotainment system with new UI, all-digital instrument cluster, touch-based HVAC controls, and a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. Meanwhile, the centre console of the upcoming Nexon SUV will also receive a new treatment with a smaller gear selector lever.

    Tata Nexon Facelift AC Controls

    Powertrain and specifications of Nexon facelift

    Mechanically, the Nexon facelift will likely continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and an AMT unit. Also, as per the speculations, Tata will also offer a DCT gearbox with the petrol motor.

    Upon arrival, the Nexon facelift will continue its rivalry with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and other sub-four metre SUVs in the segment.

    Image Source: Upbeat Umang

    Tata Nexon facelift interior leaked; new features confirmed

    • Tata Nexon Facelift Left Front Three Quarter
