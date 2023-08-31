CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift interior leaked; new features confirmed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,960 Views
    Tata Nexon facelift interior leaked; new features confirmed

    - Will be launched in September 2023

    - To get bigger infotainment, 360-degree camera, and digital instrument cluster

    The Nexon facelift will be launched by the second week of September. We have already brought you the variant names and their features earlier this week. Now, the first images of the interior have surfaced on the internet. It reveals the complete layout, new features, and the theme of the new Nexon’s cabin. 

    Nexon facelift: What will be the interior theme?

    As seen in the spy pictures, the Nexon will have a thoroughly redesigned cabin that will follow a black theme. However, there are contrasting indigo inserts that can be seen on the dashboard, door pads, and also on the seat upholstery. The colour has never been used in any Tata models and will debut with the facelift.

    New features on the new Nexon

    The spy shots confirm that the updated Nexon will be offered with a host of new features. It will get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital and coloured instrument cluster, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo. 

    Furthermore, the aircon panel will be new and similar to the one seen on the Curvv Concept. The gear level will also be redesigned with a new shape and dedicated rotary dial to select the drive modes. 

    Engine details of new Nexon facelift

    The Nexon facelift is expected to carry forward the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both these powertrains are already BS6 Phase 2 compliant and available with manual and automatic gearboxes. However, the 2023 Nexon could also debut with a detuned iteration of the petrol mill.

    Nexon facelift launch date and rivals

    Tata Motors will launch the Nexon by the second week of September after which it will compete against the new Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Renault Kiger.

    Image Source: Upbeat Umang

    Tata Nexon Facelift Image
    Tata Nexon Facelift
    Rs. 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Tata Nexon Facelift Gallery

