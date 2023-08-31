CarWale
    Will the Toyota Innova run on 100% ethanol fuel?

    Jay Shah

    Will the Toyota Innova run on 100% ethanol fuel?

    - Likely to be launched in the coming months

    - First hybrid car to be offered with flex fuel-compliant powertrain

    Toyota India has showcased the country’s first hybrid vehicle that is also flex fuel and BS6 Phase 2-compliant. This model was the Innova Hycross Hybrid, which was unveiled by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross flex fuel: technical specifications

    The Hycross makes use of the same 2.0-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor. Interestingly, the Hycross with the flex fuel tech will be capable of churning out the same power output as the former, resulting in lower harmful emissions. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Engine Shot

    The Innova Hycross is a strong hybrid MPV and also gets a dedicated EV mode that is fed by a cargo floor-mounted battery pack. While the prototype is still in its testing phase, the automaker has not revealed the exact launch date of the production-ready Hycross Hybrid flex fuel version. 

    What is flex fuel?

    Vehicles that support flex fuel are capable of running on different ethanol and petrol blends. Presently, cars manufactured in India support a blend of 10 per cent ethanol to 90 per cent petrol. This ratio is further aimed to be increased to 20 per cent ethanol blend. Hence, it is called E20 fuel. 

    Ethanol cars in India

    In early 2023, Hyundai India updated select models in its line-up with E20 fuel-compliant powertrains. As a result, the Grand i10 Nios, Venue, Exter, Alcazar, and the Creta are already ready to run on the revised blend of flex fuel. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    All Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs, and even commercial vehicles now comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 regulations while being compatible with E20 fuel as well.

    Flex fuel prototypes showcased so far

    The Hycross prototype is the second model showcased with a flex fuel-compliant powertrain. In 2022, Toyota had also showcased a flex-fuel Corolla hybrid. The sedan was a left-hand drive model imported from Brazil and was powered by a 1.8-litre petrol engine coupled with a 72bhp-producing electric motor.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Right Front Three Quarter

    Earlier this year at the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki also showcased a locally developed Wagon R prototype with flex fuel compliance. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Image
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
