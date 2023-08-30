CarWale
    Toyota Rumion starts reaching dealerships across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Rumion starts reaching dealerships across India
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh
    • Offered in three variants

    Toyota India has launched yet another rebadged Maruti Suzuki Product in India in the form of Rumion MPV. The Ertiga-based people mover is available across three variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.29 lakh. And now, post its launch, the MPV has started arriving at the dealerships across the country.

    Variants and engine options of Rumion MPV

    Toyota Rumion Right Side View

    The Toyota Rumion is offered in three trim levels – S, G, and V with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This petrol engine is borrowed from the Ertiga and is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the brand also offers a company-fitted CNG-kit option with the S variant.

    What’s different on the exterior of Rumion MPV?

    Toyota Rumion Wheel

    On the outside, the Rumion carries the similar shape and structure as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. However, there are some differentiating elements including a new black colour mesh grille, tweaked front and rear bumper, new set of alloy wheels, and Toyota badging. 

    Changes on the inside are limited to a new interior black and beige theme with Beige colour seat upholstery. That said, the MPV comes loaded with a seven-inch infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, roof-mounted rear AC vents, rear wiper, rear defogger, and cruise control.

    Toyota Rumion colour options

    As for its colour options, the Rumion is available in five colour options – Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, and Spunky Blue.

    Rumion waiting period revealed

    Notably, interested buyers planning to book the Rumion MPV will have to wait up to six months to get the delivery.

    Toyota Rumion Image
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Rumion Gallery

