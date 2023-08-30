CarWale
    EXCLUSIVE: Toyota Rumion waiting period revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    EXCLUSIVE: Toyota Rumion waiting period revealed

    - Rumion prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh

    - Available in three variants and five colours

    Toyota Rumion launch price, colours, and variants

    Toyota Rumion Front View

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) introduced the Rumion MPV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in five colours - Cafe White, Spunky Blue, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, and Enticing Silver. Customers can choose from three variants, including, S, G, and V.

    New Rumion waiting period

    Toyota Rumion Right Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Rumion MPV currently commands a waiting period of six months in Mumbai. At the same time, customers purchasing the Ertiga-based model in Punjab will have to wait for up to two months. These waiting periods are applicable across the entire variant range. We have detailed the accessory list of the model, and you can read about it on our website.

    2023 Toyota Rumion engine and specifications

    The Kia Carens and Maruti XL6-rival is powered by a 1.5-litre, NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit. The model produces an output of 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. Also up for offer is a CNG version, which is tuned to develop 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. Deliveries of the MPV will begin early next month.

