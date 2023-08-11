Toyota Rumion unveiled: Variants explained

- The new Rumion MPV is offered in three variants

- Customers can choose from five colours

Toyota Rumion unveiling and launch timelines

Earlier this week, Toyota India unveiled the Maruti Ertiga-based Rumion MPV for the local market. The carmaker is likely to announce prices for the fifth cross-badged product between the brands in the coming months.

New Rumion MPV engine and specifications

Powering the 2023 Rumion MPV will be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The petrol version generates 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the CNG version produces 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. We have detailed the mileage of all the variants on our website.

2023 Toyota Rumion colours and variants

The new Toyota Rumion will be available in five colours – Cafe White, Spunky Blue, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, and Enticing Silver. Customers can choose from three variants, namely S, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Toyota Rumion S (Petrol MT, Petrol AT, CNG MT) Chrome inserts for the grille and front bumper Halogen projector headlamps LED tail lights Steel wheels with wheel caps Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs 60:40 split second-row seats with one-touch recline and slide functions 50:50 split third-row seats with recline function Dual-tone interior theme Second-row centre armrest Adjustable headrests for all three rows MID with coloured TF screen Manual AC Roof-mounted AC for the second row with a three-stage speed control function Air-cooled twin cup holders in the centre console Remote keyless entry All four power windows Auto-dimming IRVM Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs Audio screen with touch buttons Bluetooth connectivity Four speakers Steering-mounted controls Dual airbags ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors ESP Hill-hold control Seat-belt reminder system High-speed alert system Speed-sensing auto door lock function Fuel consumption data (except CNG) CNG fuel gauge (CNG only) Total CNG mode time (CNG only) Distance to empty gauge (except CNG) Paddle shifters (AT only)

Toyota Rumion G (Petrol MT) Dual-tone alloy wheels Chrome inserts for the boot lid Chrome door handles Rear wiper and washer Rear defogger Front and rear mudguards Metallic Teak Wood finish for the dashboard and front door trims Height-adjustable driver seat Dual-tone seat fabric upholstery Sliding armrest with a utility box in the first row Engine start-stop button Automatic climate control Remote keyless entry with a smart key Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys Sound Sense Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity Two tweeters Height-adjustable front seat belts Front fog lights Toyota i-Connect technology