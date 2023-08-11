CarWale
    Toyota Rumion unveiled: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Rumion unveiled: Variants explained

    - The new Rumion MPV is offered in three variants

    - Customers can choose from five colours 

    Toyota Rumion unveiling and launch timelines

    Earlier this week, Toyota India unveiled the Maruti Ertiga-based Rumion MPV for the local market. The carmaker is likely to announce prices for the fifth cross-badged product between the brands in the coming months.

    New Rumion MPV engine and specifications

    Toyota Rumion Rear View

    Powering the 2023 Rumion MPV will be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The petrol version generates 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the CNG version produces 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. We have detailed the mileage of all the variants on our website.

    2023 Toyota Rumion colours and variants

    The new Toyota Rumion will be available in five colours – Cafe White, Spunky Blue, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, and Enticing Silver. Customers can choose from three variants, namely S, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Toyota Rumion S (Petrol MT, Petrol AT, CNG MT)

    Chrome inserts for the grille and front bumper

    Halogen projector headlamps

    LED tail lights

    Steel wheels with wheel caps

    Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

    60:40 split second-row seats with one-touch recline and slide functions

    50:50 split third-row seats with recline function

    Dual-tone interior theme

    Second-row centre armrest

    Adjustable headrests for all three rows

    MID with coloured TF screen

    Manual AC

    Roof-mounted AC for the second row with a three-stage speed control function

    Air-cooled twin cup holders in the centre console

    Remote keyless entry

    All four power windows

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Audio screen with touch buttons

    Bluetooth connectivity

    Four speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    Dual airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    ESP

    Hill-hold control

    Seat-belt reminder system

    High-speed alert system

    Speed-sensing auto door lock function

    Fuel consumption data (except CNG)

    CNG fuel gauge (CNG only)

    Total CNG mode time (CNG only)

    Distance to empty gauge (except CNG)

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    Toyota Rumion G (Petrol MT)

    Dual-tone alloy wheels

    Chrome inserts for the boot lid

    Chrome door handles

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Front and rear mudguards

    Metallic Teak Wood finish for the dashboard and front door trims

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Dual-tone seat fabric upholstery

    Sliding armrest with a utility box in the first row

    Engine start-stop button

    Automatic climate control

    Remote keyless entry with a smart key

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys Sound Sense

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Two tweeters

    Height-adjustable front seat belts

    Front fog lights

    Toyota i-Connect technology

    Toyota Rumion V (Petrol MT, Petrol AT)

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel with Metallic Teak Wood finish

    Key-operated retractable ORVMs

    Cruise control

    Automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function

    Front seat side airbags

    Rear parking camera

    Toyota Rumion Image
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh
    Estimated Price
