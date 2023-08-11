Toyota Rumion unveiled: Variants explained

- The new Rumion MPV is offered in three variants
- Customers can choose from five colours
Toyota Rumion unveiling and launch timelines
Earlier this week, Toyota India unveiled the Maruti Ertiga-based Rumion MPV for the local market. The carmaker is likely to announce prices for the fifth cross-badged product between the brands in the coming months.
New Rumion MPV engine and specifications
Powering the 2023 Rumion MPV will be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The petrol version generates 102bhp and 137Nm of torque, while the CNG version produces 87bhp and 121Nm of torque. We have detailed the mileage of all the variants on our website.
2023 Toyota Rumion colours and variants
The new Toyota Rumion will be available in five colours – Cafe White, Spunky Blue, Iconic Grey, Rustic Brown, and Enticing Silver. Customers can choose from three variants, namely S, G, and V. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Toyota Rumion S (Petrol MT, Petrol AT, CNG MT)
Chrome inserts for the grille and front bumper
Halogen projector headlamps
LED tail lights
Steel wheels with wheel caps
Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs
60:40 split second-row seats with one-touch recline and slide functions
50:50 split third-row seats with recline function
Dual-tone interior theme
Second-row centre armrest
Adjustable headrests for all three rows
MID with coloured TF screen
Manual AC
Roof-mounted AC for the second row with a three-stage speed control function
Air-cooled twin cup holders in the centre console
Remote keyless entry
All four power windows
Auto-dimming IRVM
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Audio screen with touch buttons
Bluetooth connectivity
Four speakers
Steering-mounted controls
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
ESP
Hill-hold control
Seat-belt reminder system
High-speed alert system
Speed-sensing auto door lock function
Fuel consumption data (except CNG)
CNG fuel gauge (CNG only)
Total CNG mode time (CNG only)
Distance to empty gauge (except CNG)
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Toyota Rumion G (Petrol MT)
Dual-tone alloy wheels
Chrome inserts for the boot lid
Chrome door handles
Rear wiper and washer
Rear defogger
Front and rear mudguards
Metallic Teak Wood finish for the dashboard and front door trims
Height-adjustable driver seat
Dual-tone seat fabric upholstery
Sliding armrest with a utility box in the first row
Engine start-stop button
Automatic climate control
Remote keyless entry with a smart key
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys Sound Sense
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Two tweeters
Height-adjustable front seat belts
Front fog lights
Toyota i-Connect technology
Toyota Rumion V (Petrol MT, Petrol AT)
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with Metallic Teak Wood finish
Key-operated retractable ORVMs
Cruise control
Automatic headlamps with follow-me-home function
Front seat side airbags
Rear parking camera