    Volkswagen inaugurates five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • The brand’s network in the country stands at 184 sales and 131 service outlets 
    • Currently Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have 24 sales and 13 service touchpoints

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the inauguration of five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These facilities are located in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Kurnool, and Anantpur. With the inauguration of these new touchpoints, the brand's network now stands at 184 sales and 131 service outlets across 136 cities in the country. 

    Locations of the newly inaugurated touchpoints

    Dealership nameAddress
    Volkswagen Hyderabad

    403, Ashoka Capitol, Plot No. 89 & 90, Shaikpet Village, Road

    No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad 

    Volkswagen Secunderabad

    KL Towers, Ramakrishnapuram, Malkajgiri Mandal, Medchal and

    Malkajgiri District, Secunderabad

    Volkswagen Kukatpally

    Bhavyas Akhila Exotica, ground floor, block 2, Hydernagar

    Village, Kukatpally

    Volkswagen Kurnool

    Plot No.16/A, N.H.7, Santhosh Nagar, Beside Tata Car Show

    Room, Kurnool

    Volkswagen Anantpur

    NH-44, Beside Neelam Rajashekhar Reddy Convention Centre,

    Anantpur

    Volkswagen Front View

    Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do at Volkswagen India and we believe the inauguration of these touchpoints will bring us closer to our customers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The two states have tremendously grown over the years in terms of their economic development, infrastructure, technological strength, and strong affinity for premium automobiles. Offering a premium brand like Volkswagen immense encouragement to be the preferred mobility partner for customers in the region.'

