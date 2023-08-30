Volkswagen inaugurates five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The brand’s network in the country stands at 184 sales and 131 service outlets

Currently Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have 24 sales and 13 service touchpoints

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the inauguration of five new touchpoints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These facilities are located in Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Kurnool, and Anantpur. With the inauguration of these new touchpoints, the brand's network now stands at 184 sales and 131 service outlets across 136 cities in the country.

Locations of the newly inaugurated touchpoints

Dealership name Address Volkswagen Hyderabad 403, Ashoka Capitol, Plot No. 89 & 90, Shaikpet Village, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Volkswagen Secunderabad KL Towers, Ramakrishnapuram, Malkajgiri Mandal, Medchal and Malkajgiri District, Secunderabad Volkswagen Kukatpally Bhavyas Akhila Exotica, ground floor, block 2, Hydernagar Village, Kukatpally Volkswagen Kurnool Plot No.16/A, N.H.7, Santhosh Nagar, Beside Tata Car Show Room, Kurnool Volkswagen Anantpur NH-44, Beside Neelam Rajashekhar Reddy Convention Centre, Anantpur

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do at Volkswagen India and we believe the inauguration of these touchpoints will bring us closer to our customers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The two states have tremendously grown over the years in terms of their economic development, infrastructure, technological strength, and strong affinity for premium automobiles. Offering a premium brand like Volkswagen immense encouragement to be the preferred mobility partner for customers in the region.'