Tata Altroz Racer to be launched in India tomorrow

Will be powered by a 118bhp-producing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

To be available in three colours and variants

Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of the Altroz Racer in the country tomorrow. The sportier iteration of the brand’s premium hatch will be offered in three colours across three variants.

At the heart of the new Altroz Racer will be a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. While this motor was previously offered in the Altroz range in the iTurbo guise, the Racer derivative gets a high state of tune, which is 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

The exterior highlights of the 2024 Tata Altroz Racer include a dual-tone paint, 'Racer' badging on the front fenders, diamond-cut alloy wheels, black bonnet, two white stripes spanning the length of the bonnet and roof, and an integrated spoiler. Customers can choose from three colours, namely Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. Further, there will be three variants on offer: R1, R2, and R3.

Inside, the Altroz Racer will boast features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, orange accents and ambient lighting, all-black upholstery with orange and white stripes, 'Racer' lettering on the headrests, 360-degree camera, six airbags, and wireless charging.