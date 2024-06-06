CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz Racer to be launched in India tomorrow

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    8,425 Views
    Tata Altroz Racer to be launched in India tomorrow
    • Will be powered by a 118bhp-producing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine
    • To be available in three colours and variants

    Tata Motors is all set to announce the prices of the Altroz Racer in the country tomorrow. The sportier iteration of the brand’s premium hatch will be offered in three colours across three variants.

    Tata Altroz Left Front Three Quarter

    At the heart of the new Altroz Racer will be a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. While this motor was previously offered in the Altroz range in the iTurbo guise, the Racer derivative gets a high state of tune, which is 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

    The exterior highlights of the 2024 Tata Altroz Racer include a dual-tone paint, 'Racer' badging on the front fenders, diamond-cut alloy wheels, black bonnet, two white stripes spanning the length of the bonnet and roof, and an integrated spoiler. Customers can choose from three colours, namely Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. Further, there will be three variants on offer: R1, R2, and R3.

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    Inside, the Altroz Racer will boast features such as an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, orange accents and ambient lighting, all-black upholstery with orange and white stripes, 'Racer' lettering on the headrests, 360-degree camera, six airbags, and wireless charging.

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Dream Series limited edition: Top highlights
     Next 
    Wuling Bingo-based new MG hatchback patented in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33591 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Rs. 60.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Atto 3 facelift
    BYD Atto 3 facelift

    Rs. 34.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.85 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.88 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.97 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.41 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.98 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.75 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33591 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz Racer to be launched in India tomorrow