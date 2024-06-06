Wuling Bingo-based new MG hatchback patented in India

The Bingo is sold in global markets such as the Philippines and China

Could be launched in India next year

MG Motor India recently announced its joint venture with JSW. The company, post this collaboration, announced its plans to launch one new model every six months starting from the festive season this year.

The company has now registered a new patent in the country, and it could be for one of the cars that are likely to be launched in the coming months. The patent is for the Wuling Bingo and MG is expected to introduce its badge derivative in the local market.

Based on the same underpinnings as the MG Comet EV, the Bingo is an EV that is powered by 31.9kWh and 37.9kWh battery packs paired with an electric motor. These versions are claimed to deliver a range of up to 333km and 410km on a single full charge, respectively.

On the outside, the MG Bingo EV gets X-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlamps, front fender-mounted charging port, electrically adjustable ORVMs, steel wheels with wheel covers, blacked-out pillars, and LED taillights.

The interior of the new Wuling Bingo EV-based MG hatchback comes equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, dual large screens on the dashboard, three-tone interior theme, chrome inserts, cruise control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat.