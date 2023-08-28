Toyota Rumion bookings open; delivery date revealed

- Deliveries to start from 8 September, 2023

- Prices start from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Rumion is the re-badged version of the Ertiga and is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota has also revealed the booking amount and delivery time of the MPV.

Rumion bookings

Customers willing to buy the Rumion can book it at the nearest dealership for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The deliveries of the MPV will commence from 8 September, 2023.

Rumion mileage and engine options

The Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that has an output of 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque and is coupled with manual and automatic gearboxes. It is also available in a CNG variant that has a detuned power of 87bhp and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Variants Mileage (ARAI-claimed) Rumion Petrol Manual 20.51kmpl Rumion Petrol Automatic 20.11kmpl Rumion CNG 26.11km/kg

Rumion prices and variants

The variants of the Rumion have been named as per the usual Toyota nomenclature. The MPV can be had in S, G, and V variants. While the five-speed manual transmission is standard, the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission is limited to the S and V variants only. Furthermore, the CNG alternative is available only with the S trim.