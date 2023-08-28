CarWale
    Toyota Rumion launched in India; accessories explained

    Haji Chakralwale

    Toyota Rumion launched in India; accessories explained

    - Prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh

    - Deliveries to begin on 8 September, 2023

    Toyota India has launched the much-awaited Rumion MPV in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Ertiga-rebadged MPV can be had in three variants with petrol and CNG powertrain options. Interested customers can book the Rumion with a token amount of Rs. 11,000, while the deliveries are expected to commence from 8 September, 2023.

    Variants and powertrain options of Toyota Rumion

    The MPV is offered in three variants – S, G, and V with manual and automatic gearbox options. Meanwhile, the CNG powertrain is limited to the S manual variant. Powering the three-row people mover is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine which is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. On the other hand, the CNG version generates 87bhp and 121Nm of peak torque. 

    Colours and accessories list of the new Rumion MPV

    Toyota Rumion Left Front Three Quarter

    The Rumion is available in five colour options, namely, Cafe White, Spunky Blue, Iconic Grey, Enticing Silver, and Rustic Brown. Listed below are the exterior and interior accessories offered with the all-new Toyota Rumion.

    Exterior accessories:
    Headlamp chrome garnish
    Body side moulding chrome garnish
    Tailgate chrome garnish
    Roof edge spoiler
    Chrome door handles 
    Number plate chrome garnish
    Rear underbody spoiler
    Chrome in door visor
    Rear bumper chrome garnish
    Bumper corner protector
    Side underbody spoiler
    Mudguard
    Car cover
    Toyota Rumion Headlight
    Toyota Rumion Rear Logo
    Interior accessories:
    Floor Mat – (6 types)
    Luggage tray
    Seat covers (3 types)
    Dashboard wooden finish kit
    Window sunshade
    Armrest wooden finish kit

    Door sill guard (2 types)

