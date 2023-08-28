Toyota Rumion launched in India; accessories explained

- Prices in India start at Rs. 10.29 lakh

- Deliveries to begin on 8 September, 2023

Toyota India has launched the much-awaited Rumion MPV in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Ertiga-rebadged MPV can be had in three variants with petrol and CNG powertrain options. Interested customers can book the Rumion with a token amount of Rs. 11,000, while the deliveries are expected to commence from 8 September, 2023.

Variants and powertrain options of Toyota Rumion

The MPV is offered in three variants – S, G, and V with manual and automatic gearbox options. Meanwhile, the CNG powertrain is limited to the S manual variant. Powering the three-row people mover is a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine which is tuned to produce 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. On the other hand, the CNG version generates 87bhp and 121Nm of peak torque.

Colours and accessories list of the new Rumion MPV

The Rumion is available in five colour options, namely, Cafe White, Spunky Blue, Iconic Grey, Enticing Silver, and Rustic Brown. Listed below are the exterior and interior accessories offered with the all-new Toyota Rumion.

Exterior accessories: Headlamp chrome garnish Body side moulding chrome garnish Tailgate chrome garnish Roof edge spoiler Chrome door handles Number plate chrome garnish Rear underbody spoiler Chrome in door visor Rear bumper chrome garnish Bumper corner protector Side underbody spoiler Mudguard Car cover