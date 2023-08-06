Maruti Suzuki’s roadmap for next 8 years!

- Six new EVs to be introduced by FY2030-31

- Kharkhoda manufacturing facility to be commissioned by 2025

Maruti Suzuki has announced its roadmap for the coming eight years! The plan includes electric vehicles, new tech, alternate powertrain options, and a new manufacturing facility in Haryana. Read on as we give you a quick rundown of it.

More hybrids and EVs incoming!

With the Maruti eVX showcased at the Auto Expo this year, the electric SUV will make its market debut in FY2024-25. This will be followed by five more electric vehicles by FY2030-31. As seen in the teaser images, we expect the Fronx, Jimny, and Wagon R to be electrified in the coming years.

Besides this, the automaker already retails majority of its vehicles with mild-hybrid technology. The Grand Vitara and Invicto are further also offered with strong hybrid powertrains with an impressive mileage of over 20kmpl. These SUVs are sold alongside their DNA cousins, Hyryder and Hycross, In the coming years, Maruti also plans to introduce and strengthen its alternative fuel portfolio.

New manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana

The company began the construction of its new manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana last year. With a projected annual production capacity of one million vehicles, the first plant is expected to be commissioned by 2025. At the 3,200-acre land, the automaker plans to allot 800 acres for the production of passenger cars and electric vehicles whereas 100 acres will be utilised to set up Suzuki motorcycles plant.

Multiple powertrain options by 2031

Presently, all Arena models can be had with an alternate CNG variant. These include the 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre engines of the brand that are coupled with a manual gearbox. Going further, Maruti forecasts to have 25 per cent of sales from hybrid vehicles and over 60 per cent of sales from ICE vehicles. The latter will include engines that are compatible to run on CNG, biogas, flex fuel, and ethanol-blended fuel.

The battery-operated cars are expected to formulate 15 per cent of the brand’s total sales.