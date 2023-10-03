CarWale
    AD

    Mini introduces one-year buyback campaign for electric Cooper SE

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    995 Views
    Mini introduces one-year buyback campaign for electric Cooper SE
    • Scheme available till 31 October 
    • EMI with zero down payment 

    Mini India has announced a one-year assured buy-back campaign on the all-electric Cooper SE. Under this scheme, which is valid till 31 October 2023, the Cooper SE is available on EMIs totalling an annual amount of Rs 8.5 lakh with zero down payment. Moreover, this offer also specifies an assured buyback value of Rs 45.5 lakh after one year under the Mini 360° scheme.  

    MINI Cooper SE Right Side View

    Of course, there are terms and conditions applied for buyers opting for this scheme which is exclusively available at Mini Authorised Dealers across the country. The offer is calculated for the ownership tenure of one year while the taxes are additionally levied. The finance scheme is at the sole discretion of BMW India Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. The buyers will also get a one-time installation of a Mini wall box charger and a portable DC charging cable.  

    MINI Cooper SE Right Rear Three Quarter

    The electric Mini in India offers a battery covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 1 lakh kilometres. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Apart from that, owners can extend warranty benefits from the third year of ownership to a maximum fifth year without any mileage limitations. Moreover, five years of 24x7 RSA is also part of the aftersales service, all of which are transferable with the ownership.   

    MINI Cooper SE Image
    MINI Cooper SE
    Rs. 52.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Tata Safari facelift first teaser out; launch soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MINI Cooper SE Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8878 Views
    16 Likes
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8878 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Skoda New Kodiaq

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    MINI Cooper
    MINI Cooper
    Rs. 41.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MINI Countryman
    MINI Countryman
    Rs. 47.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MINI Cooper SE
    MINI Cooper SE
    Rs. 52.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MINI-Cars

    MINI Cooper SE Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 56.00 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 55.36 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 55.39 Lakh
    PuneRs. 55.36 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 63.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 58.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 55.37 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 55.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8878 Views
    16 Likes
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    youtube-icon
    CarWale Track Day 2018 Teaser
    By CarWale Team29 Jan 2018
    8878 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mini introduces one-year buyback campaign for electric Cooper SE