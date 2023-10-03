Mini introduces one-year buyback campaign for electric Cooper SE

Scheme available till 31 October

EMI with zero down payment

Mini India has announced a one-year assured buy-back campaign on the all-electric Cooper SE. Under this scheme, which is valid till 31 October 2023, the Cooper SE is available on EMIs totalling an annual amount of Rs 8.5 lakh with zero down payment. Moreover, this offer also specifies an assured buyback value of Rs 45.5 lakh after one year under the Mini 360° scheme.

Of course, there are terms and conditions applied for buyers opting for this scheme which is exclusively available at Mini Authorised Dealers across the country. The offer is calculated for the ownership tenure of one year while the taxes are additionally levied. The finance scheme is at the sole discretion of BMW India Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. The buyers will also get a one-time installation of a Mini wall box charger and a portable DC charging cable.

The electric Mini in India offers a battery covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 1 lakh kilometres. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Apart from that, owners can extend warranty benefits from the third year of ownership to a maximum fifth year without any mileage limitations. Moreover, five years of 24x7 RSA is also part of the aftersales service, all of which are transferable with the ownership.