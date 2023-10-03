CarWale
    New Tata Safari facelift first teaser out; launch soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    New Tata Safari facelift first teaser out; launch soon
    • Official bookings to commence on 6 October
    • To be launched alongside Harrier facelift

    Tata Motors has released the first teaser of its upcoming flagship SUV, the Safari facelift. The updated three-row SUV will be launched alongside the Harrier facelift and bookings of both SUVs will commence officially on 6 October, 2023.

    Tata Safari Facelift Grille

    The teaser reveals the new Bronze colour of the SUV with black accents. As seen in the picture, the Safari will feature a new close-patterned grille with bronze-coloured vertical slats. Then, the fascia is highlighted by a wide-looking revised front bumper which houses the split LED headlamps setup.

    Tata Safari Facelift Front View

    Other noticeable elements include a front parking camera underneath the Tata logo, LED DRLs with the full-width light bar tucked underneath the bonnet line, and front parking sensors.

    The first teaser does not reveal the interiors of the updated Safari. However, we expect it to come loaded with an extensive feature list including a large touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, touch-based HVAC panel, and a twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. Also on offer will be features such as a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS tech.

    Under the hood, sharing its powertrain with the Harrier facelift, the new Safari will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. This motor will come mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic torque converter unit. Notably, the brand could also introduce the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 with the upcoming Safari facelift.

    Tata Safari Facelift Image
    Tata Safari Facelift
    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
